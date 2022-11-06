Home   News   Article

King's Lynn free lunch for senior citizens at College of West Anglia

By Jenny Beake
Published: 06:05, 06 November 2022

An annual lunch for senior citizens is being organised by the trustees of the King’s Lynn General Charities.

The Shallow and Len Rush lunch is a free event that will be held on Thursday, December 8 at noon until 2.30pm.

It will take place in the Novus restaurant, Vancouver Building, at the College of West Anglia.

A previous Shallow and Len Rush lunch at the College of West Anglia. Pulling a cracker are (L) Anne Greeves and Olwyn Barber with organiser, Kate Smith
The lunch will be followed by bingo.

Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis from the Purfleet Trust, Pathway House, Austin Fields on Tuesday, November, 29 from 9.30am.

