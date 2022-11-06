King's Lynn free lunch for senior citizens at College of West Anglia
Published: 06:05, 06 November 2022
An annual lunch for senior citizens is being organised by the trustees of the King’s Lynn General Charities.
The Shallow and Len Rush lunch is a free event that will be held on Thursday, December 8 at noon until 2.30pm.
It will take place in the Novus restaurant, Vancouver Building, at the College of West Anglia.
The lunch will be followed by bingo.
Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis from the Purfleet Trust, Pathway House, Austin Fields on Tuesday, November, 29 from 9.30am.