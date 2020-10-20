Free online events with Bronze Age theme at Lynn Museum

Lynn Museum is running a series of Bronze Age-themed free events online this autumn.

They are part of King’s Lynn History Festival.

Saturday, October 24 at 7pm: Artist Laura Wilson and archaeologist Maisie Taylor in a discussion of Laura’s newly commissioned performance film Deepening, which explores the exceptionally well-preserved settlement at Must Farm, Whittlesey that dates to the end of the Bronze Age.

The site, often referred to as the UK’s Pompeii, has been excavated by the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, revealing many important discoveries about how people lived and worked.

The film was due to be screened at Lynn Museum in May before being cancelled due to Covid-19. People will be able to watch an online screening of the film and take part in a live Q and A.

A still from Laura Wilson's performance fi8lm Deepening (42786295)

Laura said: “Must Farm has revealed such fascinating insights into how people lived and worked during the Bronze Age period, within a broader landscape that even today, is continually changing and adapting.”

Tuesday, October 27 at 4pm: The first of two talks focusing on Lynn Museum’s star exhibit, Seahenge.

“Seahenge then and now: the changing landscape of Holme-next-to-the-Sea” - video screening and a Q&A session. It will explore the marshland where the timber circle was built 4,000 years ago and the Holme Dunes nature reserve, where Seahenge was discovered in 1998, looking at the important habitats its coastal landscape provides.

Seaheange at Lynn Museum (42786297)

Wednesday, October 28 at 2.30pm: Curator Oliver Bone will host an illustrated talk on Lynn Museum’s star exhibit from its discovery in 1999, through its excavations and the secrets it has revealed, to the installation in its current home in the Seahenge Gallery.

Friday, October 30 at 4pm: An online workshop “Earthworks: Art Session”, run by artist Liz Ballad for young people (13 years and older).

This will be a practical session where those taking part will be able to make their own work in response to Deepening.

Sunday, November 1 at 2.30pm: An online Bronze Age Axe casting demonstration and Q&A with archaeologist and craftsman James Dilley.

He will demonstrate preparing a casting mould, working leather bellows on a charcoal fuelled furnace to melt copper and tin and then produce a replica early bronze age axe head.

To find out more about these events and access them visit www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/lynn-museum