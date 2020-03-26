All patients, visitors and staff will be able to park for free at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital from tomorrow (Friday, March 27).

The barriers are being lifted as parking charges are suspended due to the coronavirus.

It is hoped the move will make the present situation easier for patients and staff.

The main entrance to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Chief operating officer at the hospital, Denise Smith said: “As we fight to curb the spread of Covid-19, it is important that we help people avoid close contact with each other, which is difficult to avoid if they have to use public transport to get to our sites.

“We are suspending parking fees to encourage both patients and staff to travel to our sites by car to support people who need to be here, including our hard-working and dedicated staff who continue to do all they can to ensure the safety of our patients.”

As well as applying to the Gayton Road site, the changes will also be introduced at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech, where services including community midwives and maternity clinics are based.

The Government had previously announced in December that free hospital parking would be rolled out throughout the country.

Health secretary Matt Hancock set out the new measures stating all 206 hospital trusts in England would be expected to provide free car parking to groups that may be frequent hospital visitors.

This also applied to blue badge holders and frequent outpatients who have to attend regular appointments to manage long-term conditions.

NHS trusts are responsible for making their own car parking arrangements, including setting any charges.

And due to the current crisis, the hospital has extended the offer to all visitors and patients, as well as staff.