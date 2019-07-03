Lynn's Deichmann shoe store will be giving away free shoes to customers as part of its grand reopening following a £210,000 refurbishment.

The shop closed its doors for business on Saturday, June 29, and notices in the window say it will reopen on Thursday, August 1. A launch day is planned for Saturday, August 3.

The retail giant’s unit in the Vancouver Quarter is undergoing a transformation to reflect the brand identity of Deichmann’s 3,700-strong global portfolio.

Deichmann will be celebrating the reopening on Saturday, August 3, with in-store offers throughout the day.

On that day, free shoes, up to the value of £25, will be given to the store’s first 25 customers that day.

There will also be a spin the wheel game, giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and large discounts. Limited edition bags will be available for the first 500 customers, too.

There will also be opening offers on a select range of shoes.

Clare Scotney, Lynn store manager, said: “We’re really excited to be reopening our doors in Lynn, and have missed our loyal shoppers while we’ve been closed.

“We can’t wait to show off the transformation our store has had and welcome in the shoppers of the Vancouver Quarter.”

Deichmann's range of women’s shoes, bags and accessories, have been featured in magazines such as Cosmopolitan to Elle.

The company frequently collaborates with fashion designers and celebrities and has an upcoming collection set to launch in August with singer/songwriter Rita Ora.

In the past it has collaborated with British singing star Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celebrity Halle Berry.

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as exclusive lines from brands such as adidas and Nike.

These come with a price guarantee, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range.

Deichmann stores use a fast track shopping concept with all shoes and sizes instantly available on the shop floor, so customers don’t have to wait for assistance.

Deichmann is Europe’s biggest shoe retailer. It was founded more than 100 years ago and has stores in 27 countries across the globe.