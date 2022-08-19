A circus extravaganza is coming to Lynn this summer from August 24 until September 4.

Guinness World Record Holders and one of the world’s leading contemporary circus companies, Lost in Translation are presenting free circus events for all the community.

The festival will host a programme of incredible events packed full of family workshops and community events, sensational street performances and breath-taking big top shows.

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738381)

From aerial hoop to juggling, trapeze, precarious balancing and much more, audiences will be in awe of these amazing acrobats.

The dynamic programme of performances will include free drop-in circus workshops in the town centre making it the perfect way to soak up the last of the summer sunshine.

Highlights of the programme will include the community spectacular on Sunday, September 4 and the Q40 Circus Cabaret on Saturday, September 3.

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738414)

A brand-new collaboration between Lost in Translation and Italian theatre company Ondadurto Teatro and Circus Katoen will be bringing their spectacular production of Grasshoppers, an exploration of the natural world and mankind.

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738385)

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage said: "I’m delighted the Lost in Translation Circus is coming to Lynn.

"Discover King’s Lynn and the Vancouver Quarter have supported the free activities taking place in the town centre, I’m sure families and shoppers will enjoy all the entertainment and activities.

"Free tickets can be collected from The Walks café or online through Creative Arts East.

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738390)

"Families can just pop into the free workshops.

"I urge our residents to roll up, roll up, and enjoy all the fun of the circus.

"This is another amazing free family-friendly activity taking place this summer in Lynn."

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738393)

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738399)

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738402)

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738405)

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738408)

The Summer Circus is coming to Lynn in August. Photo credit Duncan McGlynn (58738411)

Share your story with Lynn News. Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk