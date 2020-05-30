Free support on offer to tackle loneliness in King's Lynn

A year-long project has been launched in North Lynn, aiming to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

Operation No Cold Shoulder, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, is being run by a partnership of Norfolk charitable organisations including Age UK Norfolk, Community Action Norfolk (CAN), Creative Arts East, Future Projects and West Norfolk Befriending.

The project is running in Lynn north area from April 2020 until March 2021 and offers free support to people who are feeling lonely or socially isolated.