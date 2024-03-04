Youngsters at a West Norfolk primary school took home a toothbrush and tube of toothpaste thanks to a donation from a borough and county councillor.

Councillor Alexandra Kemp took the dental items to St Michael’s School in South Lynn last week to hand over to children during a focus on dental hygiene.

Meanwhile headteacher Emma Scarisbrick led an assembly which told the children all about how to look after their teeth.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Kemp said: “I was highly impressed at the knowledge the children at St Michael's showed in their assembly on Wednesday morning about how to keep their teeth healthy, like cutting back on sugary drinks and drinking more water, as headteacher Mrs Scarisbrick explained how sugar reacts with bacteria, to make dental plaque.

“The children were introduced to Sabina the Sabre-Tooth Tiger from the Lynn Museum Bookshop who came with me to visit the school.

“Lots of children raised their hand to answer questions about how often you should brush your teeth (twice a day), how long (two minutes), and how much toothpaste (a pea-sized amount) to prevent tooth decay. Brush up and down, in circular movements, behind and under teeth.

“I pay tribute to the fantastic health education work that the headteacher and her staff are achieving in St Michael's School.”

