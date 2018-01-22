Free workshops to teach kids in King’s Lynn about caring for wild birds

Parents in Lynn are being given the opportunity to take their children to a series of fun, free wild bird workshops at Pets at Home, to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch survey this month.

The store will be hosting a series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops on January 20, 21, 27 and 28, to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care responsibly for their flying friends and equipping attendees with all the tools they need to care for local birds and wildlife.

The workshops will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us.

There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.

Children will also be able to learn how to recognise which bird is which, as well as ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and local outdoor spaces, via materials provided through the My Pet Pals workshops.

New for this year, Pets at Home are supporting the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, a scheme with wildlife and nature based activities for children to get involved with, and by completing the in-store Wild Bird workshop, they’re able to tick off one of the challenges and will receive a certificate recognising the achievement.

Store manager Jamie Sands said: “We are very excited about welcoming children to My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

“It’s a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time.”

Parents can book their child’s spot at the free workshops on the Pets At Home website at www.petsathome.com/workshops.