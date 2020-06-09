Freebridge cancel charge and 'apologise unreservedly' to family of late King's Lynn man
Published: 15:26, 09 June 2020
| Updated: 15:30, 09 June 2020
A West Norfolk housing provider has “apologised unreservedly” to a family who were charged rent following the death of a relative.
Stephen Collins said he was “disgusted” to be charged £674 for rent from Freedbridge Community Housing after his uncle David Buck passed away at the end of April.
Freebridge has since written off the charge and apologised for any upset caused by a letter addressed to Mr Buck’s family.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy