Freebridge Community Housing has maintained the highest ratings possible in a judgement published by the Regulator of Social Housing.

The West Norfolk social housing provider was confirmed this week as being G1 for governance, and V1 for financial viability, following a stability check by the government body that oversees the work of social housing providers.

The ratings match those given following an in-depth assessment back in March 2019.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Anita Jones, Freebridge’s chief executive, said “I am very pleased that Freebridge has continued to maintain the highest rating possible in the Regulator’s latest assessment, and am extremely proud to be involved with such a well-run organisation here in West Norfolk.

“We do realise that while this assessment shows we are doing many things well, there are areas of the service we provide that we want to make improvements in.

“The judgement reflects the effort made by Freebridge’s employees who have worked extraordinarily well during what has been a very difficult year and is a very positive step to what we hope to build on further in 2021.”