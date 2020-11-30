Freebridge loans computer tablets to keep tenants in touch with loved ones

Freebridge Community Housing is to make free loans of computer tablets to help keep tenants in touch with family and friends.

The social housing provider, which manages about 7,000 homes in West Norfolk, will deliver and collect the pre-booked tablets and offer guidance on making video calls.

Freebridge says many tenants are still self-isolating and this project can keep them connected with their loved ones. It's aimed at people within sheltered housing schemes but is also available to those in general properties without access to technology.

Freebridge community Housing is to loan computer tablets to its tenants free of charge

Sophie Bates, Freebridge's director of housing, said: “It’s been a difficult year for all of us, and not being able to see friends and family has been particularly tough for some of our older and more vulnerable tenants who may not have had access to the technology that a lot of other people are using to keep in touch.

“Reducing social isolation is one of our key aims this winter because we know how important it is for everyone’s mental health. We know that a lot of us value contact with our friends and family above all else, and hope that this goes some way to keep people connected with those that matter most.”

The project will start next week and is only available midweek during working hours. To book a time slot, call the tenancy support team on 03332 404444.

It's part of a wider programme of activities that Freebridge have announced to help and support tenants, and the wider community, throughout the winter months.

Other activities include: