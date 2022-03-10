Freebridge Community Housing have pledged to clear up storm damage after a garage roof had blown off and blocked a public path at a Lynn estate.

During the recent high wins caused by the arrival in quick succession of Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley, the roof at a garage block at Higham Green, in the Middleton area of Fairstead estate had blown off.

Debris including roof material and bricks had littered the ground and blocked a public footway.

Storm damage roof, blocking public footway at Higham Green, Fairstead. Pictured resident of Higham Green, Teresa Baker. MLNF-22MF3040

Resident Teresa Baker had brought the issue to the Lynn News’s attention.

In response, Freebridge Community Housing have pledged to clear up the debris by the end of today (Thursday).

A statement on behalf of Freebridge said: “Following initial work to make the structures safe on the day the damage occurred, and with approval to proceed from our insurers, we have made arrangements to clear any remaining debris left at Higham Green by the end of today.

Storm damage at Higham Green Fairstead. MLNF-22MF3038

"We are also working with our insurers to progress an insurance claim as quickly as possible to rectify the structural damage caused to the garages.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused for any local residents that live in the area.”