A BBC Radio Norfolk reporter who has been on the county’s airwaves for more than four decades has been granted a prestigious accolade, writes Owen Sennitt Local Democracy reporter.

Jill Bennett has been given the freedom of the borough by West Norfolk Council for her services to the community.

At a full council meeting, she was awarded the honour – the first journalist to receive it, and only the fourth woman to hold the title since 1901.

Jill Bennett. Picture supplied by West Norfolk Council

Ms Bennett was part of the original team at BBC Radio Norfolk when it was formed in 1980 and she went on to spend 25 years covering King’s Lynn and West Norfolk as a district reporter.

Councillors praised her service to the local community and her talent as a reporter.

Introducing the recommendation to grant the award, Brian Long, leader of the Conservative opposition group, said: “She has reported on the great things and the horrific things that have happened in the district. She did that work with aplomb.”

Ms Bennett retired from her role at BBC Norfolk in February.