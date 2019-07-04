The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk will be granted the rare honour of the freedom of West Norfolk this evening (Thursday, July 4).

Sir Richard Jewson KCVO JP, the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk will be presented with a certificate at a garden reception at the Gressenhall Farm and Workshop near Dereham.

Previous recipients include the Queen's Mother and most recently in 2015, local historian Dr Paul Richards.

Lord Lieutenant Sir Richard Jewson

Sir Richard is due to retire from the position in August having served the county for 15 years.

A spokesman for the West Norfolk borough council said the honour has been granted in "recognition of the eminent service that Sir Richard has given to the borough and Norfolk."