Freedom parade in King’s Lynn marks ‘strong bond’ with RAF

Crowds gathered in their hundreds on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn this morning to witness the annual RAF Marham Freedom Parade.

Officials, schoolchildren and residents stopped to watch the servicemen and women celebrate the freedom of the borough with the parade and a flypast.

RAF Marham freedom parade on the Tuesday Market Place

The event had extra significance this year as it also marked the RAF’s centenary year and it was the last year to include a flypast from Tornados, with the new F-35B Lightning jets replacing them in the summer.

Borough mayor Carol Bower, who inspected the personnel, said: “Deputy lieutenant, high sheriff, Group Captain, officers and personnel of RAF Marham, as mayor I would like to formally welcome you as you exercise your right under the Freedom of the Borough of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

The station was first granted the Freedom of the Borough in 1981, which allows the personnel to march through the town with “bayonets fixed, colours flying and bands playing”.

Mrs Bower said: “As our local base, we are proud to be able to join you in your celebrations.

RAF Marham freedom parade on the Tuesday Market Place

“For all mayors, as indeed for all residents of the borough, this parade is inevitably one of the highlights of the year, and I can congratulate you all in not disappointing us.”

She thanked the personnel, and the band of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, who played an array of musical pieces, for providing “such a memorable spectacle”.

“As ever, this year has seen Marham personnel committed on many operations at home and abroad. Our thoughts are with those personnel and their families and we thank them for their dedication and professionalism,” she said.

Mrs Bower said the future of Marham is “assured” for the next 100 years of the RAF with the arrival of the Lightning jets during the coming year.

RAF Marham freedom parade on the Tuesday Market Place.''Carol Bower Mayor Kings Lynn and West Norfolk inspecting the parade

“The accompanying investment of £300 million into the base represents a commitment which is well-deserved and which will also make a direct contribution to the local economy,” she added.

“That said, there is a tinge of sadness that this means that the Tornado flypast will be the last of that memorable aircraft which has served you so well.

“There is a strong bond between the people of West Norfolk and our service personnel from RAF Marham.

“Today’s parade has been a wonderful celebration of that relationship and I hope the support from the public gathered here shows our affection for you and for what you do for us. Well done and thank you.”

RAF Marham freedom parade on the Tuesday Market Place

The event was one of Mrs Bower’s final engagements during her tenure as the borough mayor, ahead of the new mayor-making ceremony on Thursday next week.

Nick Daubney is set to take over the role.

At the RAF Marham Freedom Parade, Station Commander of the air base, Group Capt Cab Townsend paid tribute to the support the base receives from the local community.

He said: “We were given the Freedom of the Borough of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in 1981 and this is a very special year as we celebrate our 100th anniversary, and during this year we commemorate the rich history of the RAF, we celebrate the fantastic people that have served and are currently serving in our RAF.”

Gp Capt Townsend said the force hoped to inspire the next generations, too.

“The year after we were granted the great honour of the Freedom of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk the Tornado force arrived at RAF Marham, and since 1982 the Tornado has been the stalwart of UK combat air power,” he added.

RAF Marham freedom parade on the Tuesday Market Place.''Carol Bower Mayor Kings Lynn and West Norfolk inspecting the parade

Gp Capt Townsend said the force “simply couldn’t do what they do” without the support of the local community.

“I sincerely hope the fantastic support you give us as a local community will continue as the F-35B Lightning arrives in the summer of this year.

“A remarkable air system already which really does allow the RAF to step into the next generation and again you are much a part of that as we are stood in front of you today in uniform.”