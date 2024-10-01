Fresh allegations have suggested that Greg Hill behaved inappropriately around numerous female teachers over a number of years.

The disgraced former Howard Junior School head teacher was jailed in July after harassing Chloe Regester, a trainee who worked under him, and resisting arrest.

Just weeks later, he was accused of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety by sending persistent online messages to Ofsted inspectors and teachers in the Lynn area.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill was jailed for 20 weeks in July

And today, further allegations have been made against Hill claiming he made unwanted advances towards them.

The BBC has reported that Hannah Gidman, 26, who worked at the Gaywood school in 2019, said Hill had “imagined her in a bikini”.

She was 22 when she started her career there after moving to England from Australia, but was left feeling "icky" and "uncomfortable" after conversations with Hill - who was also CEO of the trust which ran the school.

Greg Hill leaving court in Norwich during his trial

“I don’t think anyone should have to go through what me and other people I worked with went through,” Ms Gidman told the BBC.

She said she did not tell the police at the time out of fear for losing her job.

The BBC spoke to four more women who claimed Hill acted inappropriately around them. They remained anonymous, and also said they did not report his actions at the time because they were scared of the potential repercussions.

One of these women told the broadcaster: “My looks should have nothing to do with how I'm doing my job.”

The Lynn News has contacted Hill for comment, but has received no response.

Following a trial earlier this year, he was jailed for 20 weeks by a district judge.

He was also made the subject of a four-year restraining order which will prevent him from contacting Ms Regester, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

Throughout his trial, it was heard that the former head teacher “abused his power” by harassing her.

Hill, aged 49, declared his love for Ms Regester, and claimed that she reciprocated his feelings. However, the trial heard that he made her life “a living hell”.

Meanwhile, during his lengthy arrest, he fought against officers and compared his treatment to that of “George Floyd in America”.

He had denied all charges, and has continued to protest his innocence since the trial’s conclusion.