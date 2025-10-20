A popular high street coffee shop is set to close its doors.

Bosses at Starbucks in Lynn town centre have informed customers that it will be shutting after ten years of business.

It is another blow for the High Street, as last week the Cancer Research charity shop on the same stretch announced its closure.

Children’s accessory shop Claire’s, on New Conduit Street, is also set to shut its doors soon.

Starbucks has decided to close several of its UK and US chains as part of a “major global restructure”.

The High Street branch has announced the news to customers via a notice on its blackboard inside the shop.

It reads: “Unfortunately, our store will cease trading on October 26.

“We would like to thank you all for your custom these past ten years.”

Starbucks fans will have to travel to the nearest branch on Hardwick Road for a coffee fix.