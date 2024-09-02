A fresh new look has been delivered to a town jeweller that has been in the heart of Lynn since 1957.

H Samuel on High Street was closed last week while the store was undergoing some essential work including installing a new carpet and painting and refreshing the front of the shop.

Store manager Julie Garnham said that the company wanted to invest in Lynn’s town centre.

The H Samuel team. From left: Jessie Rowley, Sarah Jarvis, Julie Garnham, Stuart Poole and Tracey Boughen

Julie said: “We wanted to keep it as the same traditional place the people love but with a twist.

“It is an investment in the town which is something to be proud of.”

H Samuel has been located in its more than 200-year-old premises since 1957.

A designated piercing area has been added to the store

The re-opening also comes with a designated piercing station where people can get cartilage and lobe piercings.

As well as selling a range of silver and gold jewellery, it also offers valuations, repairs and watch batteries.

It also has a new design service where customers can customise their own rings, earrings or pendants.

Julie said staff have seen an influx in customers since the Covid pandemic and with other jewellers shutting in town.

Some of the jewellery at H Samuel

H Samuels is also running a gold event where people can exchange their old pieces of gold jewellery for new ones.

The store has been fitted with a new carpet

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Some of the jewellery on offer at H Samuel

Have you got some business news? Email: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk