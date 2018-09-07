Fresh plea to help King's Lynn hospital with The League of Friends

Committee members (from left) Judy Fuller, Sue Cook and Carol Crake on the QEH fundraising stall. (3961884)

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has received a bumper donation totalling almost £400,000 in recent months.

The League of Friends raises on average £90,000 per year and their annual donation has been bumped by the late Geoffrey Boothman who left £300,000 to the hospital.

Thanks to these cash gifts, the QEH was able to buy a £50,050 machine which is used in orthopaedics on extremities such as hands and feet to provide images to rival standard X-rays.

Most money raised by the League of Friends comes from its shop near the hospital’s main entrance, and a fresh plea is being issued for volunteers to cover shifts.

There is currently 42 people on the books but as the shop opens seven days a week and with each midweek day having three shifts covering 12 hours, there is always a requirement for plenty of pairs of hands.

Chairwoman of the shop committee, Judy Fuller said: “For many volunteers, it is a big part of their life and for some it is a lifeline.

“We currently have people aged from their 40s to their 80s, including couples.

League of Friends volunteers (from left) Carol Akers and Kay Blackwell on the tills in the shop. (3961919)

“Even if people are only able to offer to help with a couple of shifts we’d love to hear from them.

“It is a lovely atmosphere to be part of and it is nice to know you are doing something good. You feel proud that you are raising all that money.”

The shop’s most popular items are food and drink, including filled rolls delivered daily.

It also sells newspapers, stationery, toiletries and donated items such as books, knitted baby clothes and handmade key rings.

The League of Friends was founded in 1953, five years after the establishment of the NHS and it originally gave support to four premises in and round Lynn.

Former committee chair Pat Roome, 90, has been with the League of Friends since its formation.

The committee: Back (from left) – Sue Cook, Colin Beckett, Mavis Beckett, Sarah Dennis, Phyllis Overson, Marion Milsom, Mary Hamilton, Peter Mounsey (seated), Pat Roome; front – Penny Hipkin, Tom Greenacre, Carol Crake and Margaret Mounsey. Missing from the picture is Judy Fuller. (3961926)

Another long server is secretary Carol Crake, who is close to completing 50 years on the committee, has a “blood car” named after her.

Ms Crake’s blood car is one of four vehicles purchased by the League of Friends to transport blood supplies.

One fundraising event which has been a permanent fixture since day one of the League of Friends is the Christmas Dinner Table Appeal.

Each year households across the majority of areas covered by the hospital are asked to make cash donations via envelopes collected on the doorstep.

Last year the appeal brought in £8,000.

More volunteers are required to ensure it continues to be an important source of revenue.

Other notable support includes kick-starting the appeal for the first CAT scanner with a £10,000 donation and making a big contribution towards the establishment of The Roxburgh Children’s Centre.

To volunteer with the League email carolcrake

@sky.com