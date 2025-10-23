It is exciting times for a popular butchers as it has opened in its new, expanded premises, offering lots of new items.

Priors Butchers in West Lynn has moved from St Peter’s Road to a new building on nearby Clenchwarton Road.

The St Peter’s Road premises closed its doors for the last time on Sunday at 4pm.

The new Priors Butchers premises on Clenchwarton Road. Picture: Jeremy Ransome

The larger premises offer more parking for its growing number of customers, and will also offer more than just meat.

Takeaway coffee, crisps and confectionery, cheeses, flowers, fresh milk and bread, hot bacon rolls, filled deli subs, drinks, and a “bigger and better” range of fruit, meat and veg is now on offer at Priors.

Meat and deli counter staff will no longer take payments. Instead, customers can now take their items to one of the two checkouts.

The former priors Butchers in West Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the business said that they have followed a similar model to larger farm shops.

They have also decided to opt for a “softer launch”.

“In the months to come, we hope to add hot meals of the day, wider selections of pre-packed meats, better packaging solutions, and a more extensive ready meal range,” the spokesperson said.

“Lots of our customers have waited a while for the move, and I’m sure they are keen to pop in for a look.

An artist’s impression of the new Priors Butchers site looks like

“Please bear in mind that the first week, especially Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is likely to be exceptionally busy.

“We plan on being here for years to come, so if you want the best experience, perhaps avoid these times.”

The family business first opened in 1930s at its former premises.

The new Priors Butchers site in West Lynn while under construction

Both shops were closed on Monday while staff moved over stock and equipment.