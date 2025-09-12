A freshers’ fair welcome to new students was hosted at the Lynn campus of the College of West Anglia.

It was an opportunity to showcase support and community connections as students were able to meet a variety of exhibitors, ranging from student societies and wellbeing services to businesses and charities.

From freebies and competitions to practical information, the fair offered a lively introduction to life at the college and beyond, a spokesperson said.

Some of the free items for students as they browsed the fair

Vince Wolverson, chief executive of It’s On the Ball, said: “It’s beneficial for us to come to freshers’ fairs like this as testicular cancer dominates the guys aged between 15- 35. Being able to spread the message to everyone is so important, it’s been a lovely day so far and we can’t wait to come again next year.”

Carrianne Davis, learning and development facilitator at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, added: “It’s been a good day today, with loads of engagement with future nurses, doctors and the future workforce.

“We’re really privileged to support lots of T-Level students at the college. It’s a great way to raise awareness about the opportunities that the hospital can offer after college.”

Students with Subway staff at a Freshers' Fair stall

Gary Walker, event director at Lynn parkrun, said it was a pleasure to exhibit at the fair.

“I was particularly encouraged by the level of awareness among students - not just about parkrun itself, but also the wider benefits of regular exercise. I hope that what they’ve taken away today inspires them to take positive steps towards improving their fitness and overall wellbeing,” he said.

The freshers’ fair is important part of the induction process for students, helping them settle into college life, make friends and find out about the support available to them both on campus and in the wider community, the college said.