A non-profit group which hosts regular active and social events across Lynn and West Norfolk says romance is great but it’s not the only way to make people feel more energised and valued.

Oddfellows is a friendly society hosting a number of fun events every Tuesday afternoon at Reffley community centre.

Alison Schultz branch secretary of the Oddfellows’ branch in Lynn, said: “Valentine’s Day always tends to focus on romance and grand gestures, but it is important to remember that love comes in many forms and is needed for more than just one day of the year.”

The friendship group has more than 370 local members, mainly older adults.

It meets regularly for social get-togethers and offers support and advice when members might need it.

Patricia Sexton, who has been a member of the group for five years, said: “Our branch is lively, fun and very social and you always have something to look forward to.”

To find out more about upcoming events, contact Alison Schultz on 01553 776030 or email alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk

