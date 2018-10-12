Friends boost St Botolph’s Church's fund following afternoon tea party

Afternoon tea plus cake sale for Friends of St Botolph's Church,. (4641219)

Hundreds of pounds were raised during an afternoon tea on Saturday to help fund major renovations to a historic West Norfolk church.

Members of the Friends of St Botolph’s Church are pictured above at the event, which also incorporated a cake sale and was staged at Fen Farm, Pott Row, by invitation of Trevor and Kate Stebbings.

A total of £482 was raised, which will go towards the cost of two major restoration projects at the Grade I listed church, which the Friends hope to start in the coming months.

The group has raised more than £100,000 since it was established 14 years ago and stages an annual summer tractor run for the cause.