Two friends have admitted drug-driving following an evening where a man, who was caught by police, called his friend to pick him up.

Daniel Richardson, 34, of Gaywood Hall Drive, Lynn, and Khristos Yianni, 33, of Church Terrace, Outwell, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday where they pleaded guilty to a combined total of three offences.

Richardson admitted driving a vehicle above the specified drug limit as well as using the vehicle without insurance.

Daniel Richardson and Khristos Yianni were both caught drug driving after Richardson asked his friend for a lift. Picture: iStock

Yianni pleaded guilty to the single offence of driving a vehicle above the specified drug limit.

The case was outlined by crown prosecutor Denise Holland who said that it was a "somewhat unusual case" where on Tuesday, November 8, in Outwell, police initially stopped the Peugeot 207 that Richardson was driving after reports it had no insurance. A drug test came back positive for ketamine, with a reading of 81mcg of drugs per litre of blood, the legal limit being 20mcg.

Police later saw Yianni driving in the the same area, with Richardson in the passenger seat of his VW Golf.

Yianni was stopped by officers and a drugs test was conducted, which came back positive for cocaine, with a reading of 29mcg of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 10mcg.

Mitigating for both of the defendants was Alison Muir, who said that Richardson had called Yianni to ask for a lift.

"Richardson borrowed his friend's car that he wasn't insured on, he left the scene and called his friend asking to be picked up.

"Police saw them in the (Yianni's) car later and stopped them again."

Ms Muir added: "Both of them are extremely grateful that no one was harmed. Mr Yianni didn't plan to drive that day."

She continued to explain that both Richardson and Yianni hadn't taken drugs on the day, but that the ketamine and cocaine were in their systems from the previous day.

Ms Muir concluded: "It's been a lesson for both of them."

Magistrates handed Richardson a driving disqualification of 14 months with an added fine of £80.

To that fine, a £32 victim surcharge fee was added along with court costs of £50.

Yianni was also given a driving disqualification, but of a lesser amount of 12 months.

He was also fined the same amount as Richardson.