Friends 'chip in together' to provide Queen Elizabeth Hospital nurse with a new bike after theft

Having been dismayed to find her bike had been stolen after a 12-hour shift at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), a nurse was then "over the moon" to receive a replacement free of charge the next day.

Amy Featherby's bike had been stolen after she finished a shift on the Windsor Ward on Wednesday evening.

After finding out about the theft, Becky Pochetty, who owns the No.4 Salon on Lynn's High Street, asked her friend, Jon Bocking, the owner of a bicycle shop in Ely, if he could help out.