Members of the League of Friends of Swaffham Hospital raised £130 at a coffee morning on Tuesday in aid of the town’s community hospital.

Chairman Colin Houghton said: “We raised £130 and we usually raise something in the range of £100 to £200. There were around 40 to 45 people who attended. It is a small venue but it was a very well attended event.”

The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Swaffham Community Hospital.

