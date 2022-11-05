Friends and business partners Katie Haydn-Slater and Debbie Perriss have joined creative forces setting up Creating Together, providing workshops to help connect people and improve their mental health.

Katie and ‘découpage Debs’ offer their skills and creative talents working with Norfolk and Waveney Mind and community support groups who help those living with dementia, trauma and for those in care homes and supported housing.

They have combined their businesses Wild Oak Workshops and Gratitude 43 New Life Through Art, creating sessions for all ages and abilities to enjoy therapeutic workshops.

Creating Together founders 'Découpage Debs' and Katie

This includes making personalised vases, plaques and coasters and decoupage to foraging for natural flowers to make displays.

Katie said: “Both Debs and I have creative experiences that are immensely therapeutic and enjoyable.

“We have similar clients so have brought together both our skills to offer to compliment each other and offer it to the health sector.

A workshop in progress

“We now take our demonstrations all around Norfolk to Women’s Institute groups and are actively involved with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“We know that immersing your self in nature, enjoying a moment of happiness, creating something beautiful and learning a new skill is rewarding and satisfying.

"It is a chance to meet people, and to have some much needed fun in a safe and positive environment for all capabilities.”

Workshops aim to be therapeutic and enjoyable

"Creating something beautiful and learning a new skill is rewarding"

A Creating Together workshop

Debs added: “Both of us have established businesses and Creating Together is our way of sharing our skills with a wider audience. Contact meet.creatingtogether@gmail.com”