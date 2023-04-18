Two experienced marathon runners have completed their biggest challenge yet by completing the equivalent of nearly six marathons while facing injuries.

Friends Neil Gayton and Martyn Benstead took part in the Positive Steps Grand Slam, a series of three endurance ultra runs across the countryside of Norfolk and Suffolk, which must be completed in the space of 12 months.

But just before they were due to start training Martyn suffered a detached retina in his eye leaving him visually impaired and unable to cross a road alone.

Neil Gayton and Martyn Benstead are taking part in a 142 mile run over 12 months. Picture: Martyn Benstead (63598555)

Coupled with Neil damaging his foot, pulling a hamstring and Martyn suffering a problem with his other eye, challenge completion seemed in serious doubt.

Despite all the setbacks, the pair, who are also work colleagues at chartered accountants and business advisors Stephenson Smart in Lynn and Fakenham.

They completed the gruelling trails just inside the year.

Neil Gayton and Martyn Benstead are taking part in a 142 mile run over 12 months. Picture: Martyn Benstead (63598551)

Positive Steps Fitness and Wellbeing is an organisation hosting trail challenge events and races from half marathons to 100km across East Anglia.

Martyn said: “We’ve known each other for years through working together, but we’re good mates and have become closer friends since we began running and training together.

“During lockdown in August 2020, I had a detached retina and I lost sight in one of my eyes.

Neil Gayton and Martyn Benstead are taking part in a 142 mile run over 12 months. Picture: Martyn Benstead (63598553)

“Neil was brilliant by offering to go out for a walk with me as I was at the point where I couldn’t cross a road safely.

“Running is a massive part of my life and not being able to do it really affected me mentally and physically as I couldn’t do it for at least two months, so I had less training than I would have liked to.”

Neil said: “I felt like I was being held up by gaffer tape at the end.

“During the first event I had a problem early on with the top of my foot, the second was easier as I didn’t have an injury, but during the third I knew something wasn’t right and it was a real struggle to make it to the end. We went into survival mode, but after many obstacles we achieved it and we’re proud of that.”

Although there’s no events planned for the immediate future while Neil recovers from injury, Martyn said he knows Neil will have something up his sleeve.

“He’s always thinking of something we can have a go at.

“The obvious one would be Lands End to John O’Groats, but we’ll have to think about that!”