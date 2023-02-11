Two friends from West Norfolk are putting in the miles as they are set to take on a marathon for a baby loss charity.

Wendy Fisher, from Middleton, and Emma Peak, of Lynn, will run the London Marathon in April for Tommy’s, which researches the causes and supports families after baby loss.

The pair are also set to hold a charity ball at the Duke’s Head on Saturday, April 1 as part of their fundraising efforts for the cause.

Emma Peak and Wendy Fisher are running the London Marathon for Tommy's, the Baby Loss Charity

Wendy said she and Emma have been friends for a long time, since she joined the King’s Lynn Players in 1987, when Emma was a young girl.

“We rekindled our friendship a few years back at parkrun, where Emma and I regularly run, and I am also a run director,” Wendy added.

As the pair both have charity places for Tommy’s in the marathon, they are in the process of raising the £2,000 they have each pledged.

Wendy Fisher

“We were inspired to run for the charity particularly by one friend who is a big supporter, after a number of pregnancy issues herself,” Wendy said.

“And also as we are both lucky enough to have two wonderful daughters, but appreciate many others go through a lot of heartache with pregnancy, including a number of people we know.”

Wendy and Emma have both run a marathon before, with Wendy completing the London Marathon last year for Cancer Research.

“I somehow thought running again soon after would be easier, as I would still be fitter,” she said.

Emma Peak

“How wrong could I be - it’s just like starting all over again after a break for being in Calendar Girls with the King’s Lynn Players and, of course, Christmas.”

The friends are now working on longer runs, and fitting them in around their lives.

They are also organising the charity ball at the Duke’s Head in a couple of months’ time. Tickets cost £45 and include a welcome drink, a three-course dinner, and entertainment from a live band as well as DJ Zola.

The charity ball in aid of Tommy's will take place at the Duke's Head in April

There will also be a charity raffle, for which they would welcome a few more prizes, having already received donations from Wild Oak Workshops, Carl Manning Sports and Remedial Physiotherapy, Thule and afternoon tea at the Duke’s Head.

Tickets are still available for the event for individual or small group bookings, or for a table of 10.

To book a ticket to the ball, send Wendy a message on WhatsApp on 07887 731248 or email wendyjfisher@talktalk.net.

To sponsor Wendy, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-fisher-cooper.

To support Emma, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emmapeak-runlondon.

