Friends of The Walks donate to South Gate renewal project

The Friends of The Walks have donated £3,500 to an interpretation renewal project on a historic building in Lynn.

The South Gates interpretation renewal is a project to modernise and improve the way information about the building is presented, and make it more attractive and engaging to visitors.

West Norfolk Council worked in partnership with Norfolk Museum Service to secure £89,500 of funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to move forward with their plans.

And the Friends of The Walks have shown their appreciation and support to this project by donating £3,500 towards South Gates’ interpretation renewal.

Deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, Elizabeth Nockolds said: “This is a very generous donation form the Friends of The Walks, a group of people who already give up a considerable amount of time to ensure that our historic monuments are open to the public as often as possible, and the borough council is incredibly grateful.

“The money will go towards this exciting project to revitalise interest in the South Gates, a building of great significance throughout the long history of our town.”

The work will include installing new interior lighting and replacing the information panels inside and outside the building, which date from the 1980s, to include more recent research into the building’s history.

Ms Nockolds added: “We’ve planned lots of events and activities for when the work is finished in the spring to show off the new and improved South Gate - keep an eye out for the details.”