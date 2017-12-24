Friends raise £2,000 for King’s Lynn hospital following head shave bet

A head shave which started off as a joke between two friends has raised nearly £2,000 for the neo-natal unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Last year, Jack Oughton, 32, from St Germans, jokingly said to his colleague, Callum Bacon, that he wanted to shave off his hair.

And Callum, 24, agreed to have his locks removed by his boss if they could raise £500 for charity.

Mr Becon’s hair was removed by Mr Oughton at the Crown and Anchor Public House, in St Germans, in December last year.

Now one year on, Mr Oughton said: “We jokingly made a bet that if we could raise £500 then I could shave off Callum’s hair.

“I don’t think he was expecting this all to happen and it actually all happened by accident.

“We ended up raising £900 because people started putting in £10 and £20 and one of my customers, Nick Crane of Crane Garden Buildings, said he would double whatever we raised. That is how we ended up with our £1,800 total.”

Mr Oughton’s daughter Olivia spent time in the neo-natal unit after she was born, and his mum Julie who has worked in the facility for more than 40 years.

Mr Oughton added: “Callum’s hair has grown back to what it was like before now.

“It all started off as a laugh so it is nice to see how far it has come and to raise money for a good cause.

“We are planning to do some more fundraising for them because they want to buy a twins transport incubator.”

Pictured above, Nicola Heath, Pru Fox, Julie Oughton, Jack Oughton and Callum Bacon.

