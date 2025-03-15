A friendship group is inviting the community to try one of its meet-ups in a bid to expand their social circle.

The Lynn and West Norfolk District branch of Oddfellows says there is no shame in admitting you would like more company or friends in your life -and it should instead be seen as a “promising turning point”.

The group’s message is part of a mini-campaign being run as it invites anyone looking to expand their social circle to give one of their friendly meetings a try.

The community can meet new friends at regular meet-up events

A recent survey of 138 Oddfellows members showed the top three reasons behind initially giving their group a try were to spend time with people (77.54%), to build a new circle of friends (65.22%) and to get out of the house more (58.7%).

Alison Schultz, secretary for Lynn Oddfellows, said: “People are not alone in how they feel. It’s essential for us as humans to socialise and spend time with others.

“Knowing what steps to take to meet new people as an adult, however, is often the stumbling block. That is where we come in.”

The Lynn group, made up of 390 mostly older and retired members, hosts around ten events in and around the West Norfolk area each month.

Suggested upcoming events include wellbeing exercises, quizzes, bingo and talks - all at Reffley Community Hall, every Tuesday at 2pm.

Almost all of the Oddfellows’ members surveyed (97.83%) also agreed that it was important to regularly participate in interesting activities in later life, with the most cited reason being to keep the mind and body active.

Member Susan Williamson said: “We have a great bunch who come on their own, as a couple, or with friends, and there is always a host who will look out for you.

“Everything is organised, you just need to turn up and enjoy yourself.”

To find out more about Lynn branch of Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Alison Schultz on alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk or 07564834292 - or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/activities