A friendship group has provided £1,500 and food donations to help people afford essentials.

Lynn Oddfellows presented a cheque to The Purfleet Pantry on Wednesday at Gaywood Church Rooms, having already collected and gifted food including tinned goods, cereal, pasta and other everyday items.

The donations were the result of fundraising held by the group which included book sales and raffles. The Purfleet Pantry was the chosen charity of branch outgoing chairperson, Sandy Evans.

Cheque presentation time to Lynn's Purfleet Pantry from the town's branch of the Oddfellows

Sandy said: “The Purfleet Panty provides an invaluable service to some of the most vulnerable in our communities and I could think of no better cause to support.

“Thank you to everyone who donated. You’ve made a hugely positive difference to people’s lives and I’m very proud to hand over this money on the behalf of everyone at King’s Lynn Oddfellows.”

The Purfleet Pantry, a social supermarket which offers everyday food, essentials and furniture at affordable prices, was launched in May 2023 by The Purfleet Trust in partnership with West Norfolk Council and Norfolk Community Foundation.

Based at South Lynn, it serves residents from the town and surrounding areas including Downham.

Membership costs £3 a year and anyone is able to join its already 1,200 members. To date it has provided essential support to around 2,500 adults and children.

Karen Mason, Purfleet Pantry manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from King’s Lynn Oddfellows. This support will make a significant impact, enabling us to continue purchasing high-quality fresh produce and maintaining affordable prices for our members.

“This helps families stretch their budgets further and ensures access to healthy, nutritious food.

“The Purfleet Resettlement Project and the Purfleet Pantry are dedicated to supporting the people of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. All contributions – whether financial or food donations – are used directly to assist individuals facing challenging and stressful circumstances.”

Lynn Oddfellows is one of 96 nationwide branches that make up the Oddfellows friendly society, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK. The Lynn group has around 390 mostly retired members.

The society aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support. Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club and there are opportunities to volunteer.

As well as its fundraising initiatives, Lynn Oddfellows hosts a range of affordable and accessible events in and around the town and West Norfolk which are open to all.

Branch secretary Alison Schultz, said: “There’s something for everyone here and we’re a really friendly bunch.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about us should get in touch with me or come down to one of our brilliant events. You’ll be sure of a warm welcome.”

Alison can be contacted via email at alison.schultz@oddfellows.co.uk or by calling 01553 776 030. More information about the Oddfellows can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk