A woman threw a chunk of her door at a police officer after becoming “frightened” when officers broke it down.

Police attended the home of Georgina Scott, 50, at Bagge Road in Gaywood on November 6 last year to execute a warrant.

They opened a side gate and approached the front door, and asked to gain entry - but she told officers: “If you come in here, you will see what happens to you.”

Georgina Scott appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

They soon noticed her attempt to walk up the stairs inside.

Officers therefore began to break down the door, and when they pushed it open they could see Scott.

She proceeded to pick up a piece of the door which had broken off and threw it at the officers, striking one of them on the head. He was not injured.

On Thursday, Scott appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, where she pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard that she had six previous convictions to her name, although the most recent of these was in 2012.

Mitigating, solicitor Tiffany Meredith said there was “a lot going on” in Scott’s home on the day of her offence.

Her son had been arrested in relation to another matter, while Scott also suffers with anxiety.

“So perhaps you can imagine what it is like - she is standing behind the door while they are pummeling it down,” Ms Meredith said.

“She really didn’t know what to do. She did feel frightened - she felt scared.”

On the assault with the door fragment, the solicitor added: “It was coming apart. A piece of the door came off, she picked it up and threw it back again.

“Very fortunately, it was not sufficient to cause any sort of injury. It was impulsive.”

Magistrates handed Scott a 12-month conditional discharge, while she will also pay £74 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.