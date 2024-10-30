Sixth formers at a Lynn school held a Frightful Feast Fundraiser as part of Halloween celebrations – raising money for charity at the same time.

Seventeen Springwood High School students raised money for the new end-of-life unit at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

“Students sold Halloween-themed bakes, from mummy-themed brownies and cupcakes to rice-crispy, pumpkin-themed treats,” said Chloe Lister, health and social care teacher at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Springwood Halloween bake sale

“They also offered a series of games, where students could win a ‘trick’ or a ‘treat’. All students and staff were invited to take part in the games, buy baked goods, or just donate to a good cause.”

The five-bed Peddars Way Unit at the QEH has been named after the national trail which meanders through Norfolk, and has been designed to provide a peaceful space for patients to receive care over their last days and hours of life.

“Students wanted to raise awareness about a topic they felt was important for younger generations to learn about – the important work that palliative care offers,” added Miss Lister. “They also wanted to raise awareness of community support playing an important role in supporting our hospital.”

Staff and students visited the Drama Studio to take part in the spooky fundraiser, donating more than £200.

“Events like this are important for raising awareness of the various types of support that health and social care offers. Students get to feel part of the school and the wider community, while supporting local causes and seeing their studies in action.

“The community is able to receive direct help through events like this, filling gaps and providing dedicated resources to assist the most vulnerable, learn new information, and raise awareness of important issues,” said Miss Lister.