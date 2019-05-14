From 28 stone 'embarrassment' to O2 Arena challenge for King's Lynn charity worker

Having lost 11 stone over a year, a Lynn charity worker will be conquering her fear of heights by climbing over London’s O2 Arena in aid of West Norfolk Carers.

Jackie Haverson, 58, will be completing the challenge using a harness ahead of seeing Olly Murs perform at the arena on Friday.

It comes after she chose to have private gastric band weight loss surgery in August, 2018 after being “disgusted and horrified” by pictures of herself from New Year’s Eve.

At that stage she weighed 28st.

After not listening to friends who advised her to lose weight, Mrs Haverson said she needed to act after seeing the photos herself.

“I am embarrassed by the size I let myself get to. I saved the NHS thousands of pounds by going private and would have been having a funeral in six months if not,” Mrs Haverson said.

Jackie Haverson has lost 11 stone having weighed 28 stone in August, 2018

The mother of two will be climbing over the O2 at 3.45pm ahead of the concert, which she has tickets for with her friend.

In February, she was 3in above the restriction for the O2 harness. However, she can now do her fundraising challenge this month after losing 6in since then.

“Getting up on the platform will be hard because I am terrified of steps with holes in, but I am going to do it!”, she added.

As well as setting herself the challenge of walking to her West Norfolk Carers work office to lose weight, she also enlisted the help of a personal trainer.

Jackie Haverson of West Norfolk Carers

“I struggled to walk to the bottom of my street,” Mrs Haverson said.

“I was becoming one of the most famous customers for local taxis. As I needed to do something I set myself the target of walking to work since I do not live far from town.

“After that I then set the target of walking home as well. Then just after Christmas I joined the Bawsey Boot Camp. My personal trainer Jack Bishop comes to my house twice a week and has been brilliant.

“I also had a gastric relief and I am a new woman now.”

She is fundraising to provide a day out for young carers to Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Mrs Haverson continued: “The children I work with in my job are sometimes reduced to tears. They cannot go on days out that they would like to and often lose out, so this should be a special day for them at a beautiful park.”

One anonymous funder has already covered the cost of transport for the trip alone.

Her fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackie-haverson1