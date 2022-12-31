Reporter Jenny Beake takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from January to March 2022.

The country entered the new year with plans for the Platinum Jubilee as Queen Elizabeth II reached 70 years of her reign.

The monarch dominated the news with national celebrations to take place in June, before the death of Her Majesty replaced the nation’s joy with mourning in September.

A mental health hub, the Steam Cafe, opened in Lynn in January.

The shock of two murders on the same night overtook January with news of Lauren Malt being run down outside her home by her father Nigel Malt.

The father, from Lynn, who ran over his daughter in a “fit of rage” following an argument was later found guilty of her murder and recently his prison sentence was extended to 22 years.

Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham of Manby Close, Hilgay, are accused of murdering 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell. Having pleaded not guilty, the pair, who were 47 and 22 at the time of the alleged offence, are due to face a trial in January 2023.

Mr Rodwell, from Fincham, was found with serious head injuries at an address in Bulrush Avenue in Downham after police were called.

Despite the efforts of both police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friends and colleagues of refuse worker Matthew Rodwell rode out in 17 bin lorries to pay tribute on the day of his funeral service.

The start of February saw a fire blaze through St Mary’s Church, Beachamwell which devastated the historic building near Swaffham.

Meanwhile, Shouldham’s Mary Relph paid her own personal tribute to the Queen with her devotion shown to the monarch in her collection of memorabilia and she was delighted that the monarch paid a visit to Sculthorpe.

To mark the start of LGBT+ history month, the Town Hall and Alive Corn Exchange were lit up in rainbow colours and the rainbow flag was raised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Elly Griffiths signed copies of her new book The Locked Room at Waterstones and the Mart returned to the Tuesday Market Place.

However, Storm Eunice had other plans and disrupted the town’s fair ground, with it being forced to close for a day. The storm also blew down a circus tent at Knights Hill.

In March, as the battles raged on to the east, the horrors of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were powerfully illustrated on the streets of Lynn as political and faith leaders gathered outside the town hall.

The blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag were projected onto the historic building, as one Lynn-based Ukrainian woman, who had relatives in the capital Kyiv, described the situation as a “terrifying nightmare”.

In court news, a Downham man started a 16-year prison sentence for offences including rape and blackmail.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jack Lister targeted victims using fake accounts on dating apps.

Lister, 21, of Landseer Drive, was sentenced to 16 years in prison, plus an extended four-year licence period, having been convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault following a trial in January.

March also saw Lynn Nordic skier Steve Arnold fight back tears as he finally banished his Covid nightmare to make a long-awaited Paralympic debut.

He had been embroiled in a week of Covid chaos after returning a positive test in the UK that initially delayed his flight to Beijing.

But he eventually returned the negative result he needed to take to the Nordic start line before finishing 29th on debut in a 10km cross-country skiing event.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to King’s Lynn FC’s record goalscorer Malcolm Lindsay, who died following a battle against prostate cancer.

Later in the month, scores of swimmers made a big splash for charity in Lynn as more than 100 people took part in the town’s third Swimarathon, staged by the Priory Rotary Club, at the St James Pool.

And the Government confirmed that 226 homes in Lynn can go ahead without its intervention, in what was a blow to campaigners who had hoped to stop the project in its tracks.

West Norfolk Council had received permission from its own planning committee in February for the housing development on land off Parkway in Gaywood.

But a local resident, Christine Merry, who had been leading a campaign against the project, had already sent a letter to the prime minister and housing secretary, requesting that any permission given by the council be looked at first by the Government.

In an email published in March, a Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities official said the department had decided not to call in the decision.

