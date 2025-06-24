A group of bedroom DJs battled it out on the decks to try and win a highly coveted set at Festival Too’s opening weekend.

The winner, as chosen by the judges and audience at the beginning of the month, is the talented Pete Clarkett, who performed a funky house and electro pop-inspired set and will now appear on stage on Sunday afternoon at King’s Staithe Square.

Pete has had a love of music from a young age, exploring the genres of rock, heavy metal, world dance, hip hop, and drum and bass.

Pete Clarkett will be performing at the opening of Festival Too

As a teen, he learnt how to mix. By then hip hop was his choice, and he took a chance one summer and played a season in Ibiza, almost 20 years ago.

However, work and life took over, and Pete’s decks have been gathering dust ever since - until a chance conversation with a friend, who mentioned the Platform 30 competition to Pete and suggested that he enter.

Pete said: “I was amazed to be selected to play at the competition and jumped at the chance. To actually win and play at Festival Too is a real honour.

“Without this opportunity, I would have thought of giving up. I would like to say thank you to everyone involved for giving me this chance. I’m really looking forward to playing for you all, and I hope you enjoy my style.”

DJ Mark Malle, who was one of the judges and organisers of the competition, said: “It was amazing to meet all the aspiring DJs and watch their performances.

“I would like to thank them all for their participation, each one had their own personality behind the decks and gave it their all.

“Mr Clarkett's funky house and electro pop set definitely stood out for the judges, and his technical ability was on point. A fine winner for the Festival Too stage. Can’t wait to see him play on the day.”

People can go and support Pete and the local music scene this Sunday at King’s Staithe Square from 12pm, and enjoy a fun and uplifting afternoon of music and vibes.

To view the full Festival Too programme visit its website.