Reporter Jenny Beake takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from April to June 2022.

The spring brought good weather and good will during Easter.

In April, collection of chocolate eggs were delivered to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s children’s ward by the Scooter Boys.

Easter Egg run - organisers of the event were Enslaved Brotherhood Motorcycle Club and King's Lynn Scooter Boys. Pictured LtoR Barry Eglen (King's Lynn Scooter Boys) Mike Wells ( Enslaved Brotherhood Motorcycle Club

Some 54 scooters turned up on the day to help bring Easter cheer to the Rudham Ward.

With great weather over the bank holiday, crowds of holiday makers made their way to Hunstanton.

After two years when the long spring weekend was heavily hit by Covid restrictions, it was much closer to business as usual as visitors from near and far took advantage of the fine weather.

Easter Sunday at Hunstanton

Despite the best efforts of new boss Tommy Widdrington and his coaching staff, King’s Lynn Town’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Eastleigh at The Walks.

A celebrity was spotted in Fakenham and was none other than movie star John Travolta.

Security guard Gary Middleton met movie star John Travolta when he was buying fillet steak in Fakenham Morrisons. Picture: Gary Middleton

The A-lister dined with his daughter Ella at the Old Forge restaurant near Fakenham while he was filming in West Raynham.

He had been previously spotted at Morrisons in the town.

The shocking murder of Dace Kalkerte that happened over the Easter bank holiday culminated with Birute Klicneliene being found guilty of the crime months later.

Police sealed off the area around Highgate in King's Lynn after Dace Kalkerte's murder

With food banks being relied on for working families, the Fairstead Community shop handed out 150 meals. In comparison a beach hut in Old Hunstanton was on the market for £250,000.

There was more positive news for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which left special measures following a new inspection.

Petitions continued for a new hospital building to replace the current one, which was being held up by 1,500 props.

Individuals, community groups, charities, businesses and council leaders continued to support refugees from Ukraine.

The May bank holiday saw runners gear up for the GEAR 10k race.

With the sun shining for the event, the conditions made it a good day for 1,501 runners in the adult race.

Start of GEAR in King's Lynn

There was a fantastic atmosphere as spectators and volunteers lined the streets of Lynn to cheer runners along the route.

New West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge handed out commemorative coins to school children and attended several community events.

Borough Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge visited All Saints Academy at Stoke Ferry to present the school with special Jubilee Coins

It was announced that the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams would be appointed rector at Sandringham.

He took up the post in September and not long after was involved with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reading prayers at the service under the scrutiny of the world, his son said: “So proud of my dad today.”

A welcome centre situated inside the borough council building at King’s Court in Lynn was set up to help Ukrainian refugees.

Stuart Dark, leader of the borough council, said: “I am glad I am in a role where, with the support of the other group leaders, we can facilitate and finance in times of emergency.”

Happy and glorious celebrations dominated June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration

There were street parties and fireworks were let off as people waved their red white and blue flags across the four-day bank holiday weekend.

A party at Windsor Road in Lynn raised £4,130 to buy a defibrillator for the London Road area of Lynn and also raised funds for the 8:56 Foundation, Pandora Project and West Norfolk Young Carers.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan returned with BBC Springwatch to Wild Ken Hill, Snettisham.

A surprise guest turned up in the shape of reality TV star Gemma Collins.

Gemma Collins, centre,was interviewed by Hannah Stiftall and Chris Packham from BBC Springwatch at Wild Ken Hill, Snettisham

The beginning of summer also saw protests by member of the fishing industry.

A group of fishermen gathered outside the Town Hall following restrictions made by the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (EIFCA).

Members of the fishing industry from all over Norfolk and Boston held a protest at the Lynn Town Hall following restrictions made by EIFCA

The EIFCA had placed restrictions on opening the season’s cockle fishing but followng meetings were open to reassess the number of cockles in areas at the request by members of the fishing industry.

Two new residents were welcomed to Lynn in the form of giant mammoths.

The GoGoDiscover sculptures made a colourful addition to The Walks and the quayside.

One was decorated as a big top with the other designed with seaguls, fish and chips and newspaper.

Check back tomorrow for the next installment of the Lynn News' review of the year.