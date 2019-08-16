From King's Lynn to the Hebrides for BID chairman as he embarks on new adventure

Moving to a remote, rugged island which is exposed to the elements of the North Atlantic Ocean is not for everyone-but that is exactly what a Lynn businessman will be doing when he takes up a new job this year.

Darren Taylor, chairman of Discover BID (Business Improvement District) and managing director of KL.FM, has decided to take up a "dream job opportunity" in the Hebrides off the northwest coast of Scotland.

He will be joining Stòras Uibhist, a community-owned company which manages a 93,000 acre site including a marina, wind farm and golf course on the islands of South Uist and Eriskay.