Home   News   Article

From King's Lynn to the Hebrides for BID chairman as he embarks on new adventure

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 16 August 2019

Moving to a remote, rugged island which is exposed to the elements of the North Atlantic Ocean is not for everyone-but that is exactly what a Lynn businessman will be doing when he takes up a new job this year.

Darren Taylor, chairman of Discover BID (Business Improvement District) and managing director of KL.FM, has decided to take up a "dream job opportunity" in the Hebrides off the northwest coast of Scotland.

He will be joining Stòras Uibhist, a community-owned company which manages a 93,000 acre site including a marina, wind farm and golf course on the islands of South Uist and Eriskay.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE