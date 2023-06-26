A Victorian photo album has been reunited with long lost family members in Canada thanks to some clever detective work by Simon Howard, from West Lynn.

Simon, a family historian, spotted the album at the Old Granary Antique Centre at Lynn and thought it was interesting enough to buy and to delve into its origins.

“The photos dated from the 1860's to 1900's and were of one family,” he said.

Pictured with the album in Canada is Margaret Elizabeth Crimp (nee Leonard) . The photos show her grandfather and her great-grandmother

“Luckily it was filled with names and had belonged to the Leonard family of Bristol. I researched the names and built a family tree and set about finding a descendant to reunite it with.

“I sent messages on Facebook and Ancestry but didn't have any luck until I received a message back from a descendant in Canada. He was delighted to hear from me and I have sent the album to him.”

Simon said that there were photos included pictures of his great grandmother, his two great grandparents and his great grandfather, as well as numerous other family members.

Simon's Facebook business, Find My Family, traces and records family histories and backgrounds.

As well as tracking down families in West Norfolk, last September his detective work reunited an Australian family with a suitcase of memories found at a West Norfolk car boot sale.