A veterans’ charity has been giving its members plenty of activities to enjoy.

From music and crafts to quizzes and healthy living advice, The Bridge For Heroes centre holds an array of weekly activities for veterans and their families.

The centre provides opportunities for members of the Armed Forces community to come together, learn new skills, and enjoy time with others in a “welcoming environment”.

Many have been taking part in ukelele lessons with The Bridge for Heroes

Recent activities have included guitar and ukulele lessons, games and gardening, a Friday quiz, a movie and book club and much more.

With an aim to improve health and wellness, a weigh-in group and armchair activities are also available to take part in.

A spokesperson for The Bridge for Heroes said: “We recognise that wellbeing is about more than just support services, it’s also about friendship, purpose, and community.

Knitting is also an activity on offer at The Bridge for Heroes

“Our activity programme has been designed to give the Armed Forces community opportunities to connect, share, and thrive together.”

The Bridge for Heroes welcomes all members of the Armed Forces community to join in and say there is “something for everyone” to enjoy.