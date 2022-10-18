One of Britain’s most in demand saxophone players has backed a campaign to encourage more children and adults in West Norfolk to discover and develop an interest in instrumental music and singing.

Nik Carter says he owes much of his career to the start he was given at the West Norfolk Music Centre, which has an Open Day on Saturday, October 29.

Nik has toured the world with artists including Lily Allen, Olly Murs, Beverley Knight, Pixie Lott and Boy George, playing at venues including Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium and Coachella, as well appearing on TV shows including The Late Show with Jay Leno, the Ellen Show and the Jonathan Ross Show, and winning gold and platinum discs along the way.

Nik Carter

He began his musical journey as a Saturday morning pupil at the centre, based at Springwood High School in Lynn, which for the last 40 years has been opening a door for young music enthusiasts in the borough to explore and develop their talents.

“I was there from the age of about eight to 14, and my main teacher was a guy called George King who I stayed in touch with until he passed away just a couple of years ago,” said Nik.

“The thing I remember most about going to the centre for the first time was walking in and there being so many different musical sounds coming from all sides, and seeing so many people and it inspired me,” he explained.

“It was a very comfortable environment, too – there was always a chance to sit in with someone better and learn.

“Children are so impressionable, and it’s so easy to put them off for life with a bad experience, so it’s absolutely crucial that they enjoy what they are doing, because then they will put in the hours doing things like practising scales.”

The centre has launched a drive to encourage anyone with an interest in music to come and give instrumental music or singing a try.

It is a registered charity, and offers numerous groups to join, as well as tuition in strings, brass, woodwind, piano, guitar, music theory and more.

Nik says the standard of teaching at the centre was excellent, and that developing his talents there was the springboard for what has gone on to become an extremely successful career.

“I remember playing in a Christmas concert with a beginner band, wearing a Santa hat and having tinsel wrapped around my saxophone – when you’re that age, these sorts of things make a difference and make you love what you’re doing,” he said.

“Without me being aware of it, it was also a great place for networking.”

The experience of being a pupil at the centre was also a great social experience.

“My dad used to come along, and all the parents got to know one another, so then they started taking an interest in other things, and going to other people’s concerts – some of them even got so drawn in that they decided to start learning instruments too,” he said.

The road from Lynn to Wembley, Glastonbury, the West End and elsewhere may seem like a long and rarely-travelled one, but Nik says it was the West Norfolk Music Centre that put him on it, and has fuelled his progress along it.

“I had to elbow my way to the front in my career, and sometimes I was up against people who’d been at better-known musical schools, like Wells Cathedral and Chetham’s School in Manchester, but having come from Lynn, somewhere that seems so far away from that world, I wanted it more,” he said.

“After the Royal Academy, I went to Trinity College but dropped out after two years to go and spend six months touring America with Lily Allen, at the age of 21, and I’ve never looked back.

“I’ve played all over the world, I’ve done three West End shows, I’ve played at the Royal Albert Hall 18 times, and I’ve got gold, silver and platinum discs, all because as a kid, I was taught right and treated right by good people.”

The Centre operates at Springwood High School during term time Saturday mornings. For more details, call Sarah on 07748 067355.