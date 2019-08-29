From steakhouse to luxury flats as Hunstanton-based company purchase King's Lynn building

A former steak house in the centre of King's Lynn is being converted into luxury flats with two people already enquiring to have a look around the site.

Bespoke Norfolk Limited has purchased the premises which were formerly Porterhouse Bar and Grill at 19 Chapel Street.

The restaurant is being converted into six flats which are "going to be high-end specification" according to Bespoke director Benjamin Day.

19 Chapel Street, King's Lynn

Mr Day said the company is aiming to have the flats completed for December having started on the project a couple of weeks ago.

"We have already got two people enquiring to have a look around, and we will be advertising on Rightmove in early October," Mr Day said.

A planning notice can be seen on the building.

A local resident, who lives near the site, had previously said the building would be better utilised for residential purposes as multiple food businesses have not had long-term success there.