A town hospital’s emergency department staff have been recognised during the country’s first-ever A&E appreciation week.

The week was launched by the charity Rapid Relief Team (RRT) to thank frontline emergency staff for their “dedication and service”.

As part of the initiative, which took place last week, charity volunteers visited Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to provide coffee and cakes to “boost morale”.

At the QEH, volunteers from the charity served 100 refreshments, allowing teams to “pause, connect with colleagues, and feel appreciated for their vital work” on the frontline.

The RRT is calling for the formal designation of the national week to ensure that frontline emergency staff receive recognition each year.

The charity worked with the NHS team and hospital leaders to organise the event, ensuring it fit in with the busy day among A&E staff.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is “dedicated to putting compassion into action”.

It says it has a decade of experience in supporting the UK’s health system and regularly organises wellbeing events for hospital staff.

George Turner, RRT local team leader, said: “It’s been truly meaningful to visit Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where our volunteers have had the chance to thank the outstanding A&E staff.

“These teams show extraordinary resilience, compassion, and dedication every single day, often under intense pressure.

“A&E Appreciation Week is our way of giving back to express our deep gratitude and to remind staff that their efforts are recognised and valued.

“We’re calling for this week to be formally recognised, so that each year we can come together as a nation to celebrate and honour the remarkable individuals who keep our emergency departments going.”

Gemma Crittenden, A&E matron at the QEH, added: “The team have really, really appreciated today at what is a really busy time at the moment, to be able to come in, have a coffee, have something to eat. It has really boosted morale.”