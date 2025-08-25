Lifeboat station volunteers were on hand to spread vital water safety messages at an event showcasing the work of the emergency services.

Kate Craven, water safety lead at Hunstanton RNLI, ran a stall at the Frontline Festival in Lynn on Saturday.

The free event organised by firefighter Rebecca Taylor drew crowds to The Walks and showcased the work of emergency services including the fire and ambulance services, police, HM Coastguard, RAF, Environment Agency, SERV Blood Bikes, East Anglian Air Ambulance and St John Ambulance.

Hunstanton RNLI water safety lead Kate Craven at Frontline Festival. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

“There's so many people here and there's such a great community spirit,” said Kate, who was assisted by her son and future crew member Charlie, aged 11.

“We've been sharing water safety messages along with the coastguard and ensuring people are aware of the dangers on the coast. We've also had a lot of RNLI fans come to see us.”

Among the visitors to the RNLI stall was North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Firefighters get set to tackle a simulated road traffic collision at Frontline Festival in King's Lynn.Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

“It's great to see so many people here from all our emergency services, frontline people keeping us safe,” he said.

“There are lots of young people here, who can hopefully find out more about careers and how they could join services like the police, along with volunteer groups like the RNLI who do such vital work.”