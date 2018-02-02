Fruit-and-veg stall to quit King’s Lynn market after three decades

A family business which has served customers in Lynn for 30 years is set to leave the Tuesday Market Place after its last day of trade there next week.

Seekings fruit-and-veg stall has had a presence in the town since 1987, and currently sells around 350 different varieties of fruit and vegetables.

A sign at Seekings Fruit and Vegetable stall announcing their retirement from the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn.

But after three decades in the town, owners Anthony and Pauline Seekings, of North Runcton, have decided to semi retire – although they will continue to trade in Fakenham and Thetford.

Mr Seekings said, including the stall in Lynn, the pair are currently working an 85 hour week and have decided to cut down their number of hours.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “Today we got up at 3am and won’t get home until 7pm. We are stood up for about 12 hours a day and we don’t stop.

“We walk about eight to 10 miles a day and lift about 8,000 kilos everyday. We’re just getting nearer retirement and there’s no young’uns to take over.

“We’re getting older, and although we have had young staff, they don’t stay long enough.”

Mr Seekings said he believes a change in youngsters’ aspirations could be to blame for this.

“We have educated people not to take the bottom jobs – no one wants to take these jobs. The education system went against this one.”

With the number of market stalls decreasing over the years, the demand has also reduced, Mr Seekings added.

“It used to take four hours to walk around the market. The market has stayed where it has, but the town centre has moved – a lot of people shop at the Hardwick now.”

Mr Seeking said the business also lost a number of days of trade while in Lynn, due to the Mart being on the Tuesday Market Place and because of bank holidays preventing them from getting stock.

Having built up a strong customer base over the decades, since opening a shop on Loke Road in 1986 and branching out to the market in 1987, leaving Lynn will not be easy for the couple.

“The worst thing is leaving our regular customers – it’s like leaving friends,” Mr Seekings said.

Stocking a range of different exotic fruit and vegetables in addition to the more standard ones meant that the stall has attracted business from those wanting some home comforts.

Mr Seekings said the business had a big oriental trade in the town, which served those who wanted to replicate traditional dishes and also those who work in the restaurant industry.

Seekings fruit-and-veg stall will be on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place for the last time this coming Tuesday, after which it will continue to trade on market stalls in Fakenham on Thursdays and Thetford on Saturdays between 6am and 3pm.