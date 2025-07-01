A councillor has criticised the cancellation of an annual car meet after nobody told visitors it is not going ahead.

The Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn, which has been running for nearly a decade, is not taking place this year in a bid to save costs.

However, club members are yet to be informed about the cancellation of the popular event - which brings hundreds of cars from across the country to town each summer.

The Mini Meet usually takes place on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place

Cllr Brian Long, who leads the Conservative group at West Norfolk Council, is “frustrated” by the handling of the event, which he helped set up.

At a full council meeting last Thursday, he said: “The event has been cancelled without anyone knowing.

“It was designed to bring people into King’s Lynn who wouldn’t ordinarily turn up and has done a fantastic job at doing so.”

The Mini Meet has been cancelled this year

He called for the authority to inform regular attendees on a mailing list that it had been cancelled so they could “spend their money someplace else”.

As well as trying to save costs, it is understood that the event was cancelled this year after it failed to find volunteer stewards for insurance reasons.

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for events, said she would now let regulars know that it was cancelled this year.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Long said he was “disappointed” it had been cancelled.

Cllr Brian Long has said he is 'frustrated' at the Mini Meet being cancelled

“These people come to the town for the day, spending money in the shops and local restaurants,” he said.

“It also brings people into the town who use our car parks.

“It is a short-sighted decision to cancel it.”