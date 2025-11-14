Residents say they are living a “complete nightmare” as an ever-growing hoard of cars continues to take over their village.

Lining the narrow road of Brickley Lane West in Ingoldisthorpe are dozens of seemingly abandoned Rover cars parked up on the grass verges.

Surrounding them are piles of rubbish, including wooden planks, old furniture and concrete blocks.

Multiple cars line Brickley Lane West in Ingoldisthorpe. Pictures: Alice Hobbs

Those living in the area say they have been battling for years to have action taken against the owner, as they believe his activities pose a safety risk. However, despite numerous claims that the authorities are working to find a solution, the collection has only grown.

The Lynn News first reported on these issues in September this year. The vehicles can now be spotted around the neighbouring village of Dersingham, in the Co-Op car park and other spaces.

We have been told they have even been moved as far as Home Bargains in Lynn.

The cars are on Brickley Lane West in Ingoldisthorpe

Michael Guy, who has family in the area, told the Lynn News: “It’s just not fair. I feel sorry for the neighbours because their places are kept really nice, and this one is an absolute abomination.

“I can’t believe you can go down the road with a headlight bulb out and they’ll pull you over, and yet you can have all these untaxed, ‘un-MOT’d’ vehicles dumped everywhere.

“There are signs to get them removed from the Co-Op, and he just ignores them.”

The cars have also been spotted at Dersingham Co-Op. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Guy says tensions rose earlier this week when cars were dumped at an abandoned garage in Dersingham, though they were eventually moved.

Another man, who lives on Brickley Lane West but asked not to be named, said the situation is “a complete nightmare”.

“You can hardly get through without going off the road, which means it has all been destroyed and parts have collapsed,” he said.

Residents believe it poses a safety risk

“There are massive potholes and broken tarmac everywhere because you’re having to go up onto the edge of the country lane to get past his junk.”

The man believes his front garden has now started to attract rats.

“It’s like a scrapyard,” he added.

Many of the cars are parked on grass verges

When the Lynn News first reported on the issue in September, West Norfolk Council said it was trying to “resolve the matter” by speaking to the owner. Nearly two months later, the vehicles remain where they were.

A spokesperson for the authority has now said: “We have had further conversations with the homeowner and residents.

“We have also approached other agencies outside of the borough council to resolve the situation.”

West Norfolk borough councillor Anthony Bubb, who represents both Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe, said: “There is work in hand to try and deal with it, but I’m not at liberty to say what it is.

The vehicles have also been spotted as far as Home Bargains in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

“It’s going to be a long and very slow process.”

Ingoldisthorpe Parish Council said much of the same. A spokesperson said it is “aware of the problem” and is “trying to resolve this issue through the support of multiple agencies”.

However, that is little comfort to the neighbours.

“The council keeps saying that it’s working with him, but it’s actually just getting worse,” the anonymous resident said.

“It’s all a bit of a mess really. They can’t do anything with him. He’s completely ruling the situation.

“The police keep saying it’s a (Norfolk County Council) highways issue. They don’t seem to want to help too much.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police can get involved when parking is dangerous and/or causing an obstruction.

“In this case, the council are best placed to deal with the issues.”

Co-Op staff regularly encounter the vehicles on the shop’s land.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “We’re aware of the situation at our Dersingham store and our team has been in contact with the local council to raise concerns.

“Our store manager and colleagues have also tried to speak directly with the individual involved.

“We’re now working with our property team to identify an appropriate and lasting solution to prevent further issues for customers and the local community.

Norfolk County Council and Home Bargains have been approached for comment.