Tonight's National League North match between Gloucester City and King's Lynn Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The home side had indicated earlier in the day that it was not expecting any problems with the playing surface at the Jubilee Stadium, which Gloucester share with Evesham United.

But, with standing water on the pitch, conditions were deemed unsuitable for play shortly after 6.30pm, little more than an hour before kick-off.

The Linnets had been looking to extend their lead at the top of the table after their nearest title rivals, York City, lost 3-1 at Boston United on Saturday.

Midfielder Ryan Jarvis said: "We're really disappointed that the game was off. We really wanted to crack on with it and try to get back to winning ways to be honest.

"There was so much water on the pitch, it was terrible. It was never going to be on. I don't know why they've left it this late as it was like a river out there in places.

"It's shocking really and I don't know why they haven't told us three or four hours earlier really.

"It's frustrating as the lads just wanted to get back at it after the poor performance against Kiddy."

Lynn's next scheduled fixture is at home to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

